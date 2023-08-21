CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – A first-grade teacher in Clinton County, Illinois, is facing a federal charge for allegedly soliciting child sexual abuse material online.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Jonathan Villmer Jr., 25, taught at New Baden Elementary School and coached girls’ athletic teams in the Wesclin Community Unit School District 3.

The Carmi Police Department was conducting an unrelated investigation into the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). At one point during the investigation, prosecutors claim police found a Snapchat account belonging to Villmer that had solicited CSAM.

Police obtained a search warrant for Villmer’s Snapchat account and discovered sexually explicit conversations between Villmer and a 13-year-old, including requests for illicit photographs. Similar conversations and requests with other minors were found on Villmer’s account.

Villmer was arrested on Aug. 18 and police seized his cellphones and other electronic devices.

If convicted, Villmer faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.