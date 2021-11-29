First responders scrambling to free man trapped at Illinois work site

DUPO, Ill. – First responders are working desperately to remove a worker trapped after a trench collapse. The worker’s head is exposed, he is coherent, and is talking to rescuers. But, his body appears to be trapped underground. The location of the collapse is at the Union Pacific Carondelet Avenue in Dupo, Illinois.

The Arch medical helicopter and several fire departments are on the scene. Many workers and heavy construction equipment can be seen in the area from Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter. The worker’s condition is not known at this time.

