EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The first urgent care facility for the city of East St. Louis is in the works.

Two healthcare providers, Southern Illinois Health Foundation and Touchette Reginal Hospital, teamed up to break ground on the new facility Tuesday.

Vestal Corporation is the lead architect for the project. Current plans call for a 5,000-square foot addition to an existing self-standing clinic in the 2000 block of State Street that currently does not provide urgent care services.

According to Vestal, the new site will have four exam rooms, one procedure room, and lab and X-ray services. The urgent care facility is expected to open in late summer 2023.

SIHF Healthcare shared video of the groundbreaking Tuesday via social media.