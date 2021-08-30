Fish from the Illinois River safe to eat for the first time since the 1970s

“Barges transporting grain and other materials are on the Illinois River waiting to be towed to a grain processing plant in Peoria, Illinois”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois public health officials have dropped a “do not eat” advisory for sport fish in the Illinois River for the first time since the 1970s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health relaxed the warning because concentrations PCBs have declined. The toxic contaminants were banned in 1979 but stick around in the environment, prompting the advisory.

IDPH issues advisories annually based on fish samples collected from 40 to 50 streams, rivers, and inland lakes, as well as from four stations in Lake Michigan. They are geared toward vulnerable populations including pregnant and nursing women, and children younger than age 15.