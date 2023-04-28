CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. – One man made the most of his Illinois bowfishing experience earlier this year, breaking a years-long state record.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says Phillip Albert broke a state record for the heaviest freshwater drum on Feb. 20. He caught a nearly 20.25-pound fish on Sangchris Lake in Christian County.

Albert broke an Illinois bowfishing record for a freshwater drum from 2017. His fish weighed nearly half a pound larger. His fish was mostly white with some pinkish fins.

For bowfishers, this is the first record to come from Sangchris Lake, which is about half an hour south of Springfield, Illinois. For a look at additional state records, click here.