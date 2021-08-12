Five suspects now charged in 2019 death of Belleville 8th grader

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Five suspects now face charges in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie.

Investigators said McKenzie and a 15-year-old girl were struck by a stray bullet in 2019 as they left a party in Venice, Illinois.

McKenzie was an eighth-grade student and a talented football player who was getting attention from colleges and universities including Mizzou and Illinois.

The Madison County State’s Attorney announced 22-year-old Suntez Fair and 23-year-old Antonio Whitehead face several charges including reckless discharge of a firearm.

Prosecutors charged two others in May and another person was charged one month after the shooting.