Five suspects now charged in 2019 death of Belleville 8th grader

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Five suspects now face charges in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie.

Investigators said McKenzie and a 15-year-old girl were struck by a stray bullet in 2019 as they left a party in Venice, Illinois.

McKenzie was an eighth-grade student and a talented football player who was getting attention from colleges and universities including Mizzou and Illinois.

The Madison County State’s Attorney announced 22-year-old Suntez Fair and 23-year-old Antonio Whitehead face several charges including reckless discharge of a firearm.

Prosecutors charged two others in May and another person was charged one month after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News