FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Volunteers are needed to set up 600 American flags along North Illinois Street in Fairview Heights.

It’s for the visitation and funeral of U.S. Army Corporal James Hurt, a World War II soldier who died in a Japanese prisoner of war or ‘POW’ camp and whose remains were recently identified. Volunteers will meet at Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 12:30 Friday afternoon.

Visitation for corporal hurt is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and a funeral service is at 2:00 p.m. Volunteers will also be needed Sunday at 12:30 p.m. to remove the flags.