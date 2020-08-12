Flash flooding blocks major thoroughfares in Mascoutah

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – Several major routes and highways that run through Mascoutah and the surrounding area are submerged by flooding.

Neighbors say there’s only one way in and one way out of the Crown Pointe subdivision off of Route 4 and it’s covered by water.

The flash flooding also marooned a Dollar General and a bank.

There is water on the roadway on Route 177—which is Main Street in Mascoutah—as well as Route 158. In both areas, many seem to be driving through it since several other major arteries have been swallowed by the floodwaters and closed by authorities.

They’re advising drivers if there’s water to just turn around because you don’t know how deep and swift it really it. The Illinois Department of Transportation is also blocking several parts of Route 161 for that very reason. On the Mid-America side of Scott Air Force Base, a driver was trapped in the floodwaters between Route 4 and I-64.

Authorities say they were able to get that person out safely.