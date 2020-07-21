Food and Wine names Eckert’s among the best farms in the country

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Eckert’s is a name that is well known in the St. Louis area. The family farms are a staple for visits with the family during the spring, summer, and fall. Now, they are getting some national recognition.

Food and Wine Magazine has named them among the top farms in the country as one of the best farms in Illinois.

“Way down in Belleville, old-fashioned fun at Eckert’s Country Store and Farms draws the masses from across the river in St. Louis; come for pick-your-own peaches, peach pies, apples, apple pie, and family-style chicken dinners that will put you under the table.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News