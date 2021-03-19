Football returned to Metro East high schools Friday night

ALTON, Ill. – High school football in the Metro East returned Friday night, but COVID-19 is still forcing things to change for everyone’s safety.

Brian Biggs, a parent of one player’s said, “it’s been a long time over 500 days and I think the boys are ready to get back and play some football.”

The number of fans who can attend is limited: 150 fans are allowed for the visiting teams and each player on the home team receives four tickets to give away to friends and family.

“With the shortened season they got limited opportunity to show what they’re made up,” Alton Assistant Athletic Director Eric Roberson said.

Some players are hoping to win college scholarships.

The Edwardsville Athletic Director Alex Fox added, “anytime you get extra game film, that’s a big deal. We’re hopeful the kids get the opportunity. We got some kids still sitting out there that still need to get signed somewhere.”

Fans’ temperatures were taken at the gate. They wear required to wear masks along with the players on the field.

“Our players have some masks built into the helmets so that’s helpful,” Fox said.

Alton’s stadium has been totally redone with new turf, a new scoreboard, new lighting, and a new track.

The new stadium has made it even more exciting for players. They’ve been looking forward to football.

Scott Spangler whose son plays for Alton said, “it’s a real big deal for him he’s been looking forward to it.”

Parents say they’ve been disappointed by the delay, but understand they need to keep everyone from catching the virus.

Alton’s band chose not to play Friday night in person but they appeared in a pre-recorded performance on the scoreboard video screen.

The cheerleaders were there but limited in the activities they could participate in.