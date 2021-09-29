Former Alorton officer admits to stealing $60K by lying about workhours

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A former officer with the Village of Alorton Police Department appeared in federal court Wednesday to admit to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his employer through fraud.

Ricky Perry pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining funds by fraud. However, this infraction became a federal matter because Alorton Police Department had received federal funds.

As part of the plea agreement, Perry admitted in court that he claimed to be working when he was actually not in the jurisdiction at all, usually at his home in East St. Louis. Prosecutors said there were approximately 4,000 documented hours that Perry claimed he was working when he was not.

Perry’s scam cost the Village of Alorton approximately $60,000.

Perry, 51, will be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2022. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.