Former Columbia, Ill. mayor sentenced following guilty plea in corruption case

COLUMBIA, Ill. – The former mayor of Columbia, Illinois was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in March to federal corruption charges.

Kevin Hutchinson was accused of lying to a public-corruption task force. According to federal prosecutors, Kevin Hutchinson “received referral commissions for city insurance policies” in dealings between his company, BMC Associates, and MRCT. Hutchinson, a licensed insurance agent, was prohibited from any financial involvement—be it direct or indirect—with the city.

He resigned in March after being indicted.

Hutchinson was facing up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, plus three years of probation, but a judge sentenced him to two years probation, a $500 fine, and 40 hours of community service.