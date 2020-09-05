Former ComEd official charged in federal bribery probe

CHICAGO (AP) – A former ComEd vice president has been charged with bribery conspiracy, the first criminal charge tied to a federal probe that has implicated House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the one-count criminal information charging Fidel Marquez became public late Friday. The Tribune reported that it could not reach Marquez or his attorney for comment.

The court document alleges that Marquez solicited jobs, contracts and payments to benefit Madigan and his associates to influence legislation that benefited ComEd.

Madigan has not been charged and has maintained that he has done nothing wrong.