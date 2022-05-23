ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A former federal agent from Cahokia, Illinois was convicted last week on a trio of crimes involving sex with an underage girl living abroad.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois said Joseph Fuchs III traveled to the Philippines in February 2018 to have sex with a then-14-year-old girl.

According to prosecutors, Fuchs, who was working as a special agent for the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, met the girl while in the Philippines. After returning home to Illinois, Fuchs enticed the girl to have sex with him through a series of Facebook chat sessions from 2017 to 2019. During those conversations, Fuch devised ways to hide the girl’s age when he would return to the Philippines.

Fuchs returned to the Philippines in March 2019 and had sex with the teen. Authorities also confirmed Fuchs also sent her more than $1,000 in PayPal and Xoom payments during that time.

Fuchs was found guilty of enticement of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

A U.S. District Court judge scheduled Fuchs’ sentencing for Aug. 24. He faces between 10 years and life in prison on the enticement charge. The other charges carry maximum sentences of 30 years each. All three charges are also punishable with fines up to $250,000.