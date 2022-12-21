ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A former federal agent from Cahokia, Illinois, was sentenced on Tuesday for engaging in underage sex tourism in the Philippines.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois said 55-year-old Joseph Fuchs III traveled to the Philippines in February 2018 to have sex with a then-14-year-old girl.

According to prosecutors, Fuchs, who was working as a special agent for the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, met the girl while in the Philippines. After returning home to Illinois, Fuchs enticed the girl to have sex with him through a series of Facebook chat sessions from 2017 to 2019. During those conversations, Fuchs devised ways to hide the girl’s age when he would return to the Philippines.

Fuchs returned to the Philippines in March 2019 and had sex with the teen. Authorities also confirmed Fuchs sent her more than $1,000 in PayPal and Xoom payments during that time.

In May 2022, Fuchs was convicted of enticement of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Fuchs to 126 months in federal prison. He must serve at least 85% of the sentence before he’s eligible for parole. Upon his release, Fuchs will be on supervised release for seven years, and he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.