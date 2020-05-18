Former governor Blagojevich disbarred in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich has been disbarred as an attorney in that state.
In March, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission recommended Blagojevich be disbarred for his conviction in a number of corruption schemes when he was governor.
After serving nearly eight years in office, Blagojevich was released from a Colorado prison in February after President Donald Trump commuted the ex-governor’s 14-year sentence.
Attorneys for disbarment said the former governor was in it for himself and not for the state of Illinois, and it was the entire state that suffered for his pay-to-play politics.
Blagojevich’s attorney said his client accepts the fact he was convicted but added Blagojevich doesn’t believe he committed any crimes.