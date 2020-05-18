Former governor Blagojevich disbarred in Illinois

Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich speaks next to his wife Patricia Blagojevich outside of their house on February 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. – President Donald Trump on February 18, 2020 commuted the sentence of a former Illinois governor jailed for corruption, as well as pardoning a New York City police chief imprisoned for tax fraud. Pardons were also handed out to Edward DeBartolo Jr, a former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team, and Michael Milken, a well-known financier dubbed the “junk bond king” who pleaded guilty in 1990 to securities and tax fraud. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich has been disbarred as an attorney in that state.

In March, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission recommended Blagojevich be disbarred for his conviction in a number of corruption schemes when he was governor.

After serving nearly eight years in office, Blagojevich was released from a Colorado prison in February after President Donald Trump commuted the ex-governor’s 14-year sentence.

Attorneys for disbarment said the former governor was in it for himself and not for the state of Illinois, and it was the entire state that suffered for his pay-to-play politics.

Blagojevich’s attorney said his client accepts the fact he was convicted but added Blagojevich doesn’t believe he committed any crimes.