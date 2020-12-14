Former Illinois principal sentenced for stealing $113,000 from school

SMITHTON, Ill. – A St. Louis man will be spending six months in federal prison and another six months under house arrest after embezzling over $113,000 from an Illinois school. Roy Joseph Monti, 54 was sentenced last week.

Monti was the principal at St. John the Baptist Elementary School in Smithton, Illinois from March 2017 to November 2019. He used his position to steal the money from the school’s bank account by withdrawing money for fake expenses.

The crime became a federal felony because Monti often carried large amounts of cash across state lines. He lives in Missouri but worked in Illinois.

As part of his sentence, the federal district court ordered Monti to make full restitution to the school.