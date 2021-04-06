Former Illinois state senator enters innocent plea on federal tax charges

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Illinois state senator has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of lying on personal income tax reports and failing to file tax returns for her lobbying and consulting firm.

Annazette Collins entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The 58-year-old Collins allegedly filed false or failed to file corporate and individual income tax returns between 2014 and 2016.

Defense attorney Shay Allen entered the not guilty plea on Collins’ behalf during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso. Collins, a Chicago Democrat who left the legislature in 2013, was one of several ex-lawmakers hired by Commonwealth Edison after retiring from public office.