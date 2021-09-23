Former manager of Mascoutah trucking service sentenced for defrauding company of $620K

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Waterloo, Illinois man will spend the next 18 months in federal prison for defrauding his former employer of several hundred thousand dollars.

Timothy Mayer, 42, pleaded guilty to fraud on May 4, 2021, in federal court in East St. Louis.

Mayer worked for Jung Truck Service as the manager of the company’s East St. Louis operation. Jung Truck operates its own trucks and warehouse facilities and provides maintenance services for other trucking companies.

In July 2019, Mayer started charging expensive tires to Jung Truck’s accounts at a local tire supplier. Mayer then sold those tires on the side and pocketed the cash. He also stole tires and brakes from Jung Truck’s inventory and sold those items on the side. The scheme continued until Mayer was caught in May 2020.

All told, Mayer’s actions cost his employer more than $620,000.

In addition to prison, Mayer is ordered to serve three years of probation following his sentence. He must also pay $624.807.63 in restitution to Jung Truck.