Former Mascoutah water treatment manager sentenced for kickbacks

Illinois

MASCOUTAH, Ill.– A former Mascoutah water treatment manager has been sentenced to 3 years probation for accepting illegal gratuities.

Court documents say Richard Lowell ordered chemicals and services while acting as city water treatment manager. He received a kickback from the vendor in the form of 10% of the total purchases. The documents say he pocketed that money for himself.

Public officials are prohibited from using their positions to further their own financial interest.

Lowell has to complete 40 hours community service and pay the city $27,232 in restitution.

