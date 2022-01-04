Former state’s attorney John Milhiser announces bid for Secretary of State

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Former United States Attorney and State’s Attorney John Milhiser announced Tuesday he is running for Illinois Secretary of State.

The Republican nominee is entering the race in an attempt to replace retiring Jesse White, the current Illinois Secretary of State.

Milhiser’s professional experience stems from being Sangamon County State’s Attorney for 16 years before becoming United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

“It is a privilege to run for this office and continue to fight to make our state a better place to live. I am running because we can do better in Illinois. We can have good government. We can have safe communities, and we can rebuild trust in our leaders. As the next Secretary of State, I will continue to work to end the culture of corruption that has been fostered for decades in this state. Together we can forge a new future for Illinois unencumbered by the last half-century of backroom deals that have led our state down the wrong path. We must move forward, not backward, and away from the corruption that has plagued our state for so many years.” John Milhiser

If elected, Milhiser said his goal as Secretary of State would be to work each day to make a difference and have a positive impact on the citizens of Illinois.

As United States Attorney, Milhiser successfully prosecuted murderers, violent criminals, child predators, drug dealers, embezzlers, and human traffickers, according to a press release.

Currently, Milhiser is teaching high school government, history, and English at Lawrence Education Center in Springfield.

