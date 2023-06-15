BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Former Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert lost a seven-month battle with cancer this week. He was 67.

Family and friends said the former mayor will be known for how much he cared about the Belleville community and for helping the city reach its potential.

“He saw potential, and he saw characteristics in people they didn’t even see in themselves,” said Sarah Biermann, current Belleville treasurer.

She credits Eckert for inspiring her to run for office.

“He lived, ate, breathed the city of Belleville,” Biermann said.

Black bunting was draped over the front of Eckert Florist on Thursday. The former mayor was one of the owners of the flower shop. He leaves behind a wife, four children, and four grandchildren.

Friends said as mayor, Eckert would routinely drive the streets before dawn to see if any issues needed to be addressed.

“He went on a spell where he walked every ward,” said Deacon Doug Boyer, a close friend of the former mayor.

“He was a true people person,” said Luke Eckert, son of the former mayor. “I think that was a message he tried to instill in all of us growing up; to do what we can for our neighbors and friends or total strangers.”

Mark Onstott is the longtime owner of Tavern on Main. He recalled seeing Eckert helping citizens, even while dining out.

“He’d get phone calls all through dinner, and he’d answer every one of them,” Onstott said. “It would be a lady with a sewer backed up in the basement, and he’d talk to these people like they were cousins or something, and he just really took care of people.”

Onstott said Eckert also deserves credit for having the vision to transform downtown Belleville. Other business owners agree.

“It was his big heart, his kindness, his approachability that made him a great mayor,” said Roger Wigginton, owner of Don Rodgers Ltd. “He was Mr. Belleville.”

“He truly cared about the people of the city, the city itself, the way that the different programs worked and how everything worked together,” said Rev. Michelle Torgian, Sr. Pastor of St. Paul United Church of Christ.

Eckert was a member of the church. Torgian recalled his compassion as he attended committee meetings addressing homelessness.

“You could tell that he really cared,” she said.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 18 from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Monday, June 19 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ (115 W B St, Belleville, IL 62220). Services will follow at the church at noon on Monday, June 19.

The current Belleville Mayor, Patty Gregory, released a statement reading in part:

Mark served as a public servant for decades in our City, both as an Alderman and 16 years as Mayor of the City of Belleville. His passion for our City, its residents, and the many organizations he played a key role was unwavering. I would also like to express my deepest condolences to his wife Rita, his children, and grandchildren. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.