Former Univ. of Illinois police officer arrested for sexual assault

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is seeking the public’s help in locating potential victims of a former college police officer accused of sexual assault.

In April, state police arrested 48-year-old Jerald “Jerry” Sandage, who worked at the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign). Sandage was charged with five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of intimidation. He remains jailed on a $3 million bond in Piatt County.

Investigators recently determined Sandage frequently traveled and stayed in the Nashville, Tennessee area and are checking to see if he may have committed crimes in that area.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation at 815-844-1500 (ext. 2321) or 217-278-5004, or via email at isp.dci.zone05@illinois.gov .

Jerry Sandage