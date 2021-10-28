Foul weather slows tornado recovery

CHESTER, Ill. – Four days after the string of tornadoes tore across the Bistate area, the National Weather Service now says they have uncovered a total of 14 separate tornadoes in total, covering all of Missouri and Illinois from the event.

That number may change next week after hi-resolution satellite imagery taken under sunny skies Tuesday is reviewed.

The skies were anything but clear Thursday in Chester, Illinois, one of the many hard-hit towns affected by the weekend twisters. Off and on rain showers and even a few rumbles of thunder were not what the storm victims needed.

Looking across town, you’ll find blue tarps on some rooftops and power crews working along some streets.

There has been some progress with the clean-up here, but the more significant damage will take weeks, not just days to complete.

The additional rain forecast Friday into early Saturday along with an approaching shot of much colder air next week just adds insult to injury for folks who really need a break.

The next good weather for clean-up will be Sunday when sunny skies will return to Chester and temperatures will warm back into the 60s.