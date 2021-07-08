Inmates escape from a jail near Peoria, considered armed and dangerous

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — Four inmates from the Fulton County Jail are now on the run after escaping Wednesday evening.

The inmates are:

34-year-old Jesse R. Davis; black male, 5’5″, 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

26-year-old Cody Villalobos; white male, 6’0″, 250 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

36-year-old Zachary J. Hart; White male, 6’6″, 170 pounds, brown hair and green eyes.

22-year-old Eugene Roets, White male, 5’9″, 180 pounds, brown hair and green eyes.

According to court records, Davis has been charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of meth, and aggravated unlawful use of weapon charges. In March, records also show that he fled from police in Canton and was also charged with aggravated reckless driving. His bond is set at $125,000.

The sheriff’s office has not commented yet on how the inmates escaped.

In a press release faxed to WMBD, Zachary J. Hart is facing aggravated domestic battery, home invasion, possession of a stolen debit card, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon with no FOID, fleeing and eluding a police officer, obstructing justice, and failure to appear pay order DUI. His bond is set at $285,000.

Eugene Roets is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, possession of meth, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon with no FOID, criminal damage to State Supported Property, and aggravated battery. Roets was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on May 15 and is awaiting transfer to IDOC.

Cody Villabolos is facing charges including possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, possession of a controlled substance, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, possession of a weapon by a felon, failure to appear on Pay Order – DUI, and possession of Contraband in a penal institution. His bond is set at $36,500.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in Lewistown and surrounding communities to lock up their homes and vehicles.

If your vehicle is missing, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 309-547-2277. If you see the inmates, also contact the Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

Officials say do not approach these individuals, they are considered armed and dangerous.