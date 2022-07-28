EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Metro East woman reunited with three of her pets Thursday who went missing after Tuesday’s flash flooding.

FOX2 took a ride on the “Gateway Pet Guardians” rescue boat Thursday, capturing exclusive footage of Sharon Franklin reuniting with her loved ones.

Franklin had not seen her two cats and dog since Monday night before the flooding, and she feared they might be dead. Although her home is destroyed, Farnklin and a rescue team found her animals alive. It was a joyful reunion for a family still flooded out of their home.

