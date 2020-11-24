Free COVID testing in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health is having a mobile COVID testing site in Belleville on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The testing site is at Southwestern Illinois College on Carlyle Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Anyone can be tested regardless of their symptoms. The nasal swab test is free, but people are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one.

