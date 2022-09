ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Representative Amy Elik and the Wood River Police Department will host a drive-through prescription drug drop-off event Wednesday, September 7.

It’s from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Wood River Police Department on Madison Avenue. You can drop off any unwanted or expired prescription drugs and they will safely dispose of them, at no charge.

