Free tax preparation help available across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Older Illinoisans and families with low-to-moderate incomes can get free help with their taxes through several trusted programs across the Land of Lincoln.

It’s a collaborative effort between the Illinois Department of Revenue, the state’s Department on Aging, the IRS, and the AARP.

The help offered varies depending on where you live.

David Harris, director of the Illinois Department of Revenue, said in-person assistance is limited due to the pandemic but certified volunteers can still help you file by the April 15 deadline. Illinoisans can find a free tax assistance provider closest to them by visiting the state’s Department of Revenue online.

The IRS offers its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs for individuals who make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers. The TCE program offers help for people 60 years of age and older.

Additional tax help is available for Illinoisans via the IRS-sponsored Ladder Up program.

The AARP’s Foundation Tax-Aide program offers free assistance to anyone over the age of 50 or those with low-to-moderate income. Your eligibility is determined at the local level. You do not have to be an AARP member to take advantage of the program.