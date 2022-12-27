FREEBURG, Ill. – People who live in Freeburg, Illinois, are being asked to conserve water until further notice.

According to a statement from the village, the SLM water plant is at low water-storage levels due to the freezing weather.

Customers should hold off on washing their vehicles, take showers instead of baths, and only wash full loads of laundry and dishes.

Freeburg Village Hall will notify customers when the water conservation advisory is lifted.

The water is being monitored and is safe to drink, so the village is not issuing a boil advisory at this time.