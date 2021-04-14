Front of Demi’s Diner collapses into the street in Nokomis, Illinois

NOKOMIS, Ill. – First responders were called to a building collapse at around 12:15 am Wednesday in Nokomis, Illinois. They found that the front wall of Demi’s Diner had collapsed. People in a second-floor apartment were trapped in the building.

Firefighters were able to help get the people out of the building. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. But, Nokomis firefighters say that there is no evidence that an explosion caused the collapse.

Route 16 has been closed from Spruce Street past Pine street while debris from the collapse is being removed.