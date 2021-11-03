Fundraiser for fallen Pontoon Beach officer’s family set for tomorrow

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Community members prepared to honor fallen Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins with various tributes, including a fundraiser by Pizza World that is set for Thursday afternoon.

Over the weekend in Collinsville, volunteers placed more than 2,000 flags at the Gateway Convention Center to honor the Timmins family.

Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox captured the sobering scene.

Those flags were removed Wednesday afternoon, but the community is still finding ways to pay tribute.

Pizza World in Granite City is expecting a major turnout for the fundraiser Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

“It’s still fresh in everybody’s mind trying to get as many people out as possible,” Granite City Pizza World owner Ryan Wortham said.

“It’s not about making a profit. I’m just trying to give back. I’ve been very blessed owning this business and I just want to help any way I can, and I just figured let’s do 100%, and then maybe that will kind of set the tone for other fundraisers, and other businesses will jump on board and do 100% as well. We can give as much money to this family as we can.”

Pizza World is located at 1535 Johnson Road. Each customer is asked to donate at least $12 per person to help. All of the proceeds will go directly to the family.

“This community comes together like no other,” Wortham said. “They just always come together when there’s a tragedy and this community always pulls through.”

This one hits home for Wortham being rooted in Madison County, knowing a lot of police officers.

“We get to get behind the police, we have to back the blue, we have to back all the first responders so when something happens like this we have to come together, do a fundraiser, help out the family,” Wortham said.

Wortham plans to donate all the money raised directly into a fund created by fellow officers.

“I’m actually going to take it to the bank and donate it,” Wortham said. “Hopefully, I’ll have enough money where I’ll need a police escort or something.”

A full-circle moment for an officer taken too soon.

If you can’t make it out to the fundraiser, donations also are being accepted through GoFundMe.

The Rotary Group of West St. Louis also will be donating bottle caps Thursday to create a bench in Timmins’ honor.