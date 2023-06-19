BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Funeral arrangements are now set for former Belleville, Illinois Mayor Mark Eckert.

He died of cancer at age 67 last Wednesday. Eckert was Belleville’s second-longest serving mayor, holding the office for more than 16 years from 2004 to 2021. Before that, he was an alderman, a deputy sheriff, and an emergency medical technician and owned a chimney sweep business.

Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville. The funeral will be at noon and Eckert will be buried at Walnut Hill Cemetery.