Funeral held for fallen Brooklyn, Illinois officer

CARTERVILLE, Ill. – On Saturday, family, friends, and first responders from across the state gathered for a funeral for a fallen Brooklyn, Illinois officer.

Brian Pierce Jr., 24, was killed in the line of duty Aug. 4. He had just deployed stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge in an attempt to stop a fleeing car when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. The Dodge Charger was later located abandoned on the Missouri side of the McKinley Bridge.

“The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude for the support from the police community and fire community and Makanda Township,” said Chad Bock, Normal and Illinois Police officer and volunteer with Illinois COPS.

“They’ve been overwhelmed by the outreach and support and love they’ve felt in this trying time. They want to offer their heartfelt thanks to everybody in this community that suffered this loss with them.”

Pierce’s family described him as a caring first responder who had wanted to be a police officer since he was three years old.

Pierce had been making the 100-mile drive from his home near Carbondale to work for the Brooklyn Police Department.

“Brian had a servant’s heart,” Bock said. “He was dedicated to serving his communities and there were several of them. Police and fire service in the area. “

“He was a Brooklyn Police officer and Makanda Fire Department and had previously served in Spillertown and Cambria and Johnson City. So they would like to know this is what he always wanted to do. That’s who he was, he was a servant to the community.”

On Friday, there was a visitation and first responder walk-through at John A. Logan College in Carterville. That’s where the funeral took place at 11 a.m.

After family, friends, and first responders had said their goodbyes at John A. Logan College, the community gathered along Route 13 to say so long to a fallen hero.

Back Stoppers is assisting the Pierce family. Memorial donations can be made through a GoFundMe page.