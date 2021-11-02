Funeral procession route details for Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The funeral is Tuesday for Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins who was killed in the line of duty one week ago.

The funeral service for Timmins will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Gateway Convention Center. The service is open to the public, and then the funeral procession will travel from Collinsville and work its way north on 111 to 270 to 255 and then 111 again before arriving at the Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton. Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travels.

The public is highly encouraged to line the processional route to show their support.

Below are the full procession details:

West on Gateway Drive

North on Eastport Plaza Drive

West on Horseshoe Lake Road

North on Illinois Route 111 (Through Pontoon Beach)

East on Interstate 270

North on Illinois Route 255

West on Madison Avenue

North on Illinois Route 111 (Through Roxana and into Wood River)

West on Edwardsville Road (Large law enforcement procession will end here