SWANSEA, Ill. — When the garbage truck arrived to empty the dumpster, the man was napping in it to avoid being exposed to the cold.

Fortunately for the victim, the truck driver heard the man banging and shouting in the back, pulled over, and called for aid. Swansea’s firefighters were able to pull the man from the rubbish truck. He appeared to be fine, but EMS took him to be evaluated.