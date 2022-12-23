WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Cleanup efforts are underway after a gas spill Friday evening at a Metro East oil refinery.

Emergency crews reported a gas spill around 6 p.m. Friday at Kinder Morgan’s Midwest Terminal. The site is located at 1000 BP Lane in Wood River, Illinois.

Officials tell FOX 2 there was a gasoline release after prolonged frigid conditions in the area. The gas spill did not lead to a fire, and no injuries have been reported from it. The gas spill was quickly contained on site.

As of Friday evening, the tank associated with the gas spill has been isolated and shut down. Emergency crew are conducting a series of air monitoring procedures and cleanup activities have begun.

“We are working closely with our customers on potential impacts,” said a Kinder Morgan communications specialist in a statement to FOX 2.

Emergency officials will handle the investigation on what led up to the gas leak.