COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Parents shopping on a budget may want to check out a big event happening in Collinsville this weekend.

The ‘Just Between Friends’ Consignment Sale is at the Gateway Convention Center. You can find everything from clothes and toys for your child to maternity equipment. Early shopping is Thursday and Friday

It’s open to ticket holders, military families, teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, foster families, and first-time parents. The sale opens to the full public on Friday at 4:00 p.m.

On Sunday, some items will be half off from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.