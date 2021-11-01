Gateway Convention Center hosts visitation and funeral services for Officer Tyler Timmins

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois hosted Monday’s visitation services for a Pontoon Beach police officer who was gunned down in the line of duty.

Officer Tyler Timmins died last Oct. 26 after being shot at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111. Illinois State Police investigators said Timmins approached a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect started shooting. Timmins later died at a St. Louis hospital. He was 36.

Admittance to tomorrow’s funeral—also taking place at the convention center—is by family request only. However, there will be an opportunity to show your support to Timmins’ family after the memorial services.

The public is encouraged to line the processional route to show support.

The procession will follow the route at a low speed, heading West on Gateway D, North on Eastport Plaza Drive, West on Horseshoe Lake Road, North on Illinois Route 111 (through Pontoon Beach), East on Interstate 270, North on Illinois Route 255, West on Madison Avenue, North on Illinois Route 111 (through Roxana and into Wood River, West on Edwardsville Road. That’s where the large law enforcement procession will end.

Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for the safe travel of the vehicles in the procession.

Graveside services at Woodland Hills Cemetery are also private per the family’s wishes.

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Scott Hyden of Highland, Illinois, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.