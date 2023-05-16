SAUGET, Ill. – The Gateway Grizzlies started their season the right way, winning three of their first four games, including Tuesday night’s Opening Day game.

“I love it over here because no matter where you are, you are 25 feet from the field,” said James Schratz, a Grizzlies fan.

It’s been 10 seasons since the Grizzlies last made it to the playoffs. Second-year manager Steve Brook is trying to change that. Brook came from the Grizzlies’ rival River City Rascals, where he managed and played.

“When you compete hard against a team, they become a rival,” Brook said. “You then come to that team; it’s kind of a little different story.”

One of the players trying to get the team back to winning ways is one of the new faces for the Grizzlies, but he’s no stranger to the St. Louis area. Third baseman DJ Stewart grew up in the city and played baseball at Westminster Christian Academy in Town and Country. He’s now back in his childhood bedroom.

“After the game, drive home and say hi to my mom, see my stepdad, and get a home-cooked meal,” Stewart said. “It’s awesome.”

While the Grizzlies hope to stay in the win column often, the Cardinals are now doing the same after a historically poor start to the season.

“If both teams are winning, it just benefits everybody,” Stewart said.

Fans seem to agree.

“I just think it brings everybody together no matter what’s going on,” said James Bradley Jr., a Cardinals and Grizzlies fan. “Sports always brings people together; as long as they win or keep showing up, I think we’ll be good.”

Schratz said he would love for the team to make the playoffs, but he’s just happy to cheer on the club.

“I’d just love for them to win,” he said. “They haven’t had a winning season in a few years. “It really doesn’t matter to me whether they win or lose; I’m here more than anything to support the team.”