Georgia woman’s body found in Illinois was likely killed in Atlanta

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – New details are being released in the Major Case Squad investigation into a missing Georgia woman’s body found in Madison County Illinois. Police say that Tykeisha Marie Dixon (Henderson), 33, was killed in Atlanta, Georgia. Her husband, Luther Henderson, 39, is still at large and missing.
Tykeisha was found dead Saturday at an intersection in Edwardsville. The body was found at Illinois Route 143 and Goshen Road just before 5:50 am. She had been reported missing by her family from Roswell, Georgia on May 8 and was last seen with her husband.
Investigators say evidence points to the murder happening in Atlanta. Homicide investigators in Georgia have now assumed the case. There is no evidence that either person has ties or associates to the Madison County, Illinois area.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.