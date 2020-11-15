Gettysburg Address to be on display at Lincoln museum in Springfield

A bust of President Abraham Lincoln is part of the Gettysburg Address Memorial near the gate of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, across the road from the Gettysburg National Military Park on August 11, 2020 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A handwritten copy of Abraham Lincoln’s most famous speech will be on display in Springfield later in the week.

Officials with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum say it is only one of five surviving handwritten copies.

It’s the 1863 speech that starts “Four score and seven years ago…”

Lincoln delivered it at the dedication of a cemetery for soldiers killed in the Battle of Gettysburg.

Most of the time the document is kept in a climate-controlled vault to protect it from light and humidity. The exhibit opens Wednesday.