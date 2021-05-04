Gilbert Gottfried among the celebrities St. Clair County is using for vaccine reminders

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Clair Emergency Management Agency is getting creative to remind everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine. They have turned to Cameo to get celebrities to share their announcements. So far they have enlisted the help of comedian Gilbert Gottfried, and Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith.

The use of Gottfried as a spokesman is remarkable because of his style. He is known for his shrill voice and crude humor. You won’t forget hearing this message.

“Hi, this is Gilbert Gottfried with an important message. St. Clair County is running a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds. You know you have to do it. You have to get vaccinated, no kidding. This one is a matter of life and death so go there. It is at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds. It is going to be open every day except Wednesday. So, go there and get vaccinated,” said Gottfried.

Anyone can request a short message from a celebrity through the Cameo app. Videos on Cameo average about 25 seconds in length. Messages from Gottfried from Cameo cost $175 and $101 for Smith.

Illinois will begin vaccinating any resident 16 years old and up by April 12. St. Clair County is closing the mass vaccination center at the end of this month. Demand for the vaccine has recently waned. Click here to register on St. Clair County’s website.