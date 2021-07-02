Girl, 9, visiting Edwardsville abducted by biological mother police say

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Edwardsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 9-year-old girl who went missing at 4:01 a.m. Friday.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of West Union Street in reference to the missing girl, Jarvah White. She and her grandmother, who is her legal guardian, are in Edwardsville visiting family. The grandmother told FOX 2 they are visiting from Mississippi.

Police said Jarvah “is believed to have left the residence with her biological mother.” It is unknown at this time where Jarvah and her biological mother Zamira Campbell are.

The family also told FOX 2 that Jarvah has braids down her back and at the time of her abduction she was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and rainbow crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.