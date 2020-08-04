Glen Carbon man charged on suspicion of child sexual assault

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old Glen Carbon man Tuesday for allegedly having sex with a minor.

According to Lt. Ned Miller, a spokesman for the Glen Carbon Police Department, authorities began an investigation last week after receiving a complaint of a man engaging in sexual conduct with an underage person.

On Tuesday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jesse Chartrand and took him into custody.

Chartrand was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor. All three charges are felonies.

Chartrand remains in custody at Madison County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.

Jesse Chartrand