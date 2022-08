SHILOH, Ill. – The Goddard School of Shiloh, Illinois is giving away free school supplies on Saturday.

It’s all part of their back-to-school drive-up giveaway that serves children in the Metro East. Just drive up to the Goddard School location in Shiloh, and the staff there will bring out a brand new backpack filled with supplies for the upcoming year.

The giveaway is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.