GoFundMe set up to help fallen Illinois officer’s family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A suspect in a stolen car shot a Pontoon Beach officer when he approached the vehicle in a gas station parking lot Tuesday morning. Tyler Timmins, 36, died after being taken to the hospital. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

The GoFundMe states:

“Our community is heartbroken over the death of officer Timmins. Tyler was not only a police officer he was also a husband, a father, a son, a brother, and trusted friend.”

BackStoppers is also donating $10,000 to support Timmins’ family. Additional financial help from BackStoppers will include mortgage, medical and education costs for Timmins’s family.

Visit the GoFundMe fundraiser here.