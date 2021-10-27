GoFundMe set up to help fallen Illinois officer’s family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A suspect in a stolen car shot a Pontoon Beach officer when he approached the vehicle in a gas station parking lot Tuesday morning. Tyler Timmins, 36, died after being taken to the hospital. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

GoFundMe is reaching out to the media to make sure the public is aware of a fundraiser for his family. They make 2.9% + $.30 on all transactions. The account has raised $7,800 of its $10,000 goal so far. If they make their goal the company will collect at least a few hundred dollars for the service. They have a team of people who make sure the money is transferred to the right place.

“Our community is heartbroken over the death of officer Timmins. Tyler was not only a police officer he was also a husband, a father, a son, a brother, and trusted friend.”

BackStoppers is also donating $10,000 to support Timmins’ family. Additional financial help from BackStoppers will include mortgage, medical and education costs for Timmins’s family.

