EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – It’s the worst storm Ron Swanson has seen in his life after living in East St. Louis for nearly 50 years.

“I never saw hail this big before in my life,” Swanson said.

Golf ball-sized hail raining down, denting his truck and cracking his windshield Monday afternoon.

“Messed up my window and my truck,” Swanson said. “It busts my sister-in-law’s car back window out.”

To add insult to injury, there were still about 3,500 people without power on Monday due to recent storms in the Metro East. Downed trees and power lines spread out on sidewalks and residential properties. A Cahokia street team crew cleaned up one of the several down trees in the Centreville area.

According to Ameren’s outage map, about 100 people were still without power in the Centreville area. A timeline to restore power is unknown.

Swanson said the only thing he can do the next time a similar storm roll through town is to, “Pray, that’s all I know,” he said. “What else can you do?”