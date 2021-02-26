Golf courses reopen after stretch of harsh winter weather

SHILOH, Ill. – This warmer weather is drying out the local links, giving golfers the license to drive.

“Well, it’s kind of hard to play unless you have a colored ball and it’s -18 degrees,” Walsh Keely, clubhouse manager at Tamarack Golf Course, said.

Tamarack welcomed 40 golfers at Thursday’s reopening. The course is still recovering from the effects of snow, but damp conditions are not holding some back.

“This is an addiction not a hobby,” said Reggie White.

Both Tamarack and Highlands golf courses are cart path only. The driving range at Tamarack is still closed. Management estimates they need an extra four to five days for the range to dry out.

“The course is in fantastic shape. Other than it being so wet,” Keely said. “You’re not going to get a bounce and roll out here because of it. Not today. Not for the next couple of days. You have to high drive. There’s a chance you could plug.”

The dry stretch has helped the course but light rain chances into the weekend could slow progress.