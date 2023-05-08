O’FALLON, Ill. — Police are sharing some good news about a group effort to save someone’s life Sunday. A Good Samaritan and first responders helped restart someone’s heart after a medical emergency on I-64.

A couple was driving on the highway Sunday morning when they passed out. Their spouse, who was driving, pulled off of I-64 onto the shoulder of Green Mount Road. They called 911 to report that the victim was not conscious or breathing.

A Good Samaritan stopped and started to help provide medical aid. Officers with the O’Fallon Police Department and Shiloh Police departments arrived and discovered the patient had no pulse. They helped provide CPR.

An Automated External Defibrillator device was used to stabilize the heart’s rhythm. The patient was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.